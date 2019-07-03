DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – PJ’s Lager House, a Detroit bar, is on the market for $2.2 million.
According to a Real Estate One listing, the bar – located at 1254 Michigan Ave. – was built in 1914 and is about 4800 square feet.
The space is a restaurant, bar, music venue and has a loft on the second floor that’s used for an AirBNB.
It masqueraded as a furniture store during Prohibition, but emerged a beer garden the minute the 21st Amendment was passed repealing Prohibition. Prior to being renamed The Lager House in 1965, 1254 Michigan Ave. was known as the Doemer Beer Garden, Doemer Brothers Tavern and The Doemer Tavern, according to its website.
The Real Estate One listing also says the property “is a prime turn-key property.”
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.