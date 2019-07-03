Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has turned down a Harvard Fellow offer.
He made the announcement Wednesday on his Twitter account.
Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government made the announcement Friday stating Snyder would begin his appointment July 1.
Following the news, backlash sparked on social media with users using the #NoSnyderFellowship.
Snyder was headed to Harvard University to teach and study subjects related to state and local government.
