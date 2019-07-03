LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A former limited license psychologist practicing in Marquette, Caspian and Kingsford – all U.P. communities – was sentenced to 54 months to 15 years in prison on three felony counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Michael Varney, 62, of Caspian, was also sentenced to 282 days each on seven other felony charges before Marquette County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.
Varney is required to pay $427,558 in restitution for Medicaid and health care fraud.
Nessel’s office began its investigation into Varney after receiving a complaint in September 2017 from the Drug Enforcement Agency that alleged Varney was exchanging opioids for sexual favors from his patients.
Varney’s sentencing comes following his guilty plea to a series of charges in April, including:
• Three felony counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct;
• Three felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Less Than 50 Grams;
• One felony count of Medicaid Fraud – Conspiracy; and
• Three counts of Health Care Fraud – False Claims.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.