(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on more than two-thirds of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday, July 8, 101 out of 143 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

AAA Michigan estimates about 1.7 million people from Michigan are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 4.4 percent increase from 2018.

Of that number, AAA estimates that 1.4 million Michiganders will be taking to the road during the holiday to celebrate America’s independence.

Below is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.

Macomb County

– I-696 service drives will have intermittent closures in each direction between I-75 and I-94.

Oakland County

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between Chrysler Drive and Square Lake Road.

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between Coolidge Road and 13 Mile Road.

– M-1 has the northbound right lane and right-turn lane closed at Square Lake Road.

– M-15 (Main Street/Ortonville Road) in Clarkston will be closed in each direction between Depot Road and Miller Road 9 a.m.-noon July 4 for a special event.

– M-59 has one lane open in each direction between Tipsico Lake Road and Milford Road.

– M-59/I-75 interchange has the following ramps closed:

– Westbound M-59 to southbound I-75.

– Eastbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

– Northbound I-75 to westbound M-59.

– Southbound I-75 to eastbound M-59.

Wayne County

– I-75 in Detroit has the northbound and southbound ramps to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

– I-94 in Detroit has traffic shifts in each direction under Brush Street and Second Avenue. Brush Street is closed over I-94 and detoured.

– I-94 in Detroit has traffic shifts in each direction under Concord Street. Concord Street is closed over I-94 and detoured.

– I-94 in Detroit has traffic shifts in each direction under French Street. French Street is closed over I-94 and detoured. The Conner Street ramps to westbound I-94 are also closed and detoured.

– I-94 in Detroit has the eastbound ramp to northbound M-10 closed and detoured.

– US-12 will have two lanes open in each direction between Merriman Road and US-24 for pavement repair.

– US-24 will have two lanes open in each direction between I-96 and Fenkell Road for bridge work.

