Comments
(CBS Detroit)– Since 2009, Michigan eco-friendly company Strawesome has been providing safe reusable glass straws to people everywhere. Located in Milford, MI, this family-owned business’ journey can be heard in the following video:
(CBS Detroit)– Since 2009, Michigan eco-friendly company Strawesome has been providing safe reusable glass straws to people everywhere. Located in Milford, MI, this family-owned business’ journey can be heard in the following video:
Strawesome is a great alternative for families wanting to go green. The glass straws come in different colors, sizes, and amazing designs. They also sell cute reusable straw travel kits and a functional straw cleaner.
The company plans to advocate for green living all across the world. Check out their products here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.