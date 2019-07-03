(CBS Detroit)– Since 2009, Michigan eco-friendly company Strawesome has been providing safe reusable glass straws to people everywhere. Located in Milford, MI, this family-owned business’ journey can be heard in the following video:

 

Strawesome is a great alternative for families wanting to go green. The glass straws come in different colors, sizes, and amazing designs. They also sell cute reusable straw travel kits and a functional straw cleaner.

The company plans to advocate for green living all across the world. Check out their products here. 

