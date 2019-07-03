Filed Under:detroit news

(CBS DETROIT) – Its not just your phone.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users reported issues on all three services Wednesday morning, ahead of the July 4th holiday.

According to DownDetector.com, which tracks website issues, the problems appeared to impact users across the globe, particularly in the United States and in Europe.

Facebook, which owns all the impacted social media platforms, posted a message on competing social media platform Twitter about the issues.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Facebook tweeted.

