(CBS Detroit/City of Southfield)– The City of Southfield will be putting on their Eat to the Beat lunchtime series starting on Thursday, July 11, 2019. The series will feature concerts and Metro Detroit food trucks.
This year’s concert lineup features and eclectic mix of music and artists, including:
July 11 – All Directions
August 8 – Kathleen Murray
September 12 – Theo Gridiron Spight
The food trucks participating in the series are the Nosh Pit, Comfort Café, Hero or Villain, Fuddruckers, Beans and Cornbread, Chef Cari’s Street Eats, Soupdive, and D’Vine Cookies.
Admission and parking are free. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Centre Plaza located on Central Park Boulevard. Click here for more information.
