DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – After a part failure delayed the opening, splash pads are now open at three Dearborn sites.

Splash pads, located at Crowley, Hemlock and Whitmore-Bolles Parks, are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The use of the splash pads is free and no pool tag is required and features action-automated nozzles and water dispensers.

Children under the age of 10 must be supervised by a responsible person age 16 or over.

Dearborn’s community pool at Levagood Park, Dunworth Pool, is in full operation, as are the city’s neighborhood pools at Summer Stephens, Ten Eyck and Lapeer Parks.

Dunworth will features open swimming weekdays from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays from noon to 8 p.m.

Dearborn’s other three pools offer open swimming daily from 1 to 6 p.m.

The city’s other outdoor pool, Ford Woods, which has undergone deconstruction and a complete rebuild—resulting in a more modern and expansive facility with additional amenities is scheduled to open later this summer.

All users of the city’s outdoor pools must either purchase a swim tag, available at the service desk of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, or pay a daily admission fee.

For more information, call 313-943-2350.

