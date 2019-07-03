Summer is the perfect time to scratch some books off your reading list. Here’s some of the top summer reads this year:
1. The Rest of the Story by Sarah Dessen
Author Sarah Dessen writes stories that articulate falling in love, finding a forever friend, and coming-of-age perfectly. The Rest of The Story is no exception. The book outlines a summer where Emma Saylor discovers true love while dealing with her mother’s passing. If you love romantic novels, please don’t hesitate to purchase this beauty of a novel.
2. Make Your Bed by William McRaven
Admiral McRavens’ commencement speech at University of Texas Austin went viral in 2014. The overarching theme: Make your bed. In 2019, his new self-help book has reached the top because of its sheer candor as it details 10 lessons learned from his time as a Navy SEAL. Get this book to learn new ways to become more productive in your everyday waking life.
3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
Mostly known for her top-selling book, Eat Pray Love, Elizabeth Gilbert is back with a second offering. This time Vivian is no longer a young woman on a journey of self-discovery. Now, she is a 90-something year old woman reminiscing on the moments that made her laugh, cry, and jump for joy. Fans of the Eat Pray Love novel and movie should definitely pick this one up.
4. The Wonderful Things You Will Be
Children could always use more empowerment. They will receive that empowerment through illustrative picture book, The Wonderful Things You Will Be. Author Emily Winfield Martin is incredibly talented; being the sole artist and illustrator. For kids, this will make them feel they can touch the sky-and they can.
5. The Pioneers
Do you like history? Historian David McCullough has written a book about five settlers traveling to the Northwest Territory. Be sure to stop by and find this book. It’s equally both educational and deeply riveting with tons of twists and turns.
