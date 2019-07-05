ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Police say a man fired into a crowd Thursday evening and hit a 12-year-old in the arm and a woman in her 60s in her calf.
Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.
It happened in St. Clair Shores where officers surrounded a home where the man had been. Police say shots were fired at officers as well as robots they deployed to get into the home. Authorities remained on the scene Friday and urged neighbors to stay in their homes.
Neighbors say the man threatened children, who had been paying with sparklers on the Fourth of July.
The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.