ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A group of young cancer patients and their families will receive start treatment at a private screening of the movie “Toy Story 4” July 18 at the Emagine Royal Oak Theatre.
It’s nonprofit, Bottomless Toy Chest’s 8th Annual Red Carpet Movie event.
The organization delivers brand new cellophane-wrapped toys, crafts and hands-on activities to pediatric cancer patients at 10 hospitals in Michigan, Ohio, Georgia and Texas.
Bottomless Toy Chest founder Mickey Guisewite says the youngsters and their families will receive “star treatment” and walk a red carpet into the theater for the screening.
