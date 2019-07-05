LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Danielle Steiner and Aubrey Hall have been identified as the human remains found at a Lansing home Monday.
The discovery of bones Monday by a cleaning crew led police to dig up the backyard.
Police said Friday the 34-year-old mom and her 5-year-old son’s deaths are being treated as homicides.
Lansing police Chief Mike Yankowski says the case is “complex.” He says the cause of death hasn’t been determined. No arrests have been made.
Court records indicate that the boy’s father was granted full custody of Aubrey in June 2018.
Police are seeking the public’s help, saying the “smallest detail can make a huge difference in the investigation.”
