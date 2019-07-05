LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Emergency rules were released Wednesday by the agency that regulates the selling and growing of marijuana in Michigan to clarify the requirements for businesses that plan to sell pot to adults 21 and older.
Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency plans to start taking business applications Nov. 1. The rules will remain in effect for six months and can be extended for another six months.
Here are the rules:
– No capitalization requirements and license holders can apply for temporary licenses for events.
– Some licensed growers also will be allowed to exceed their plant count.
– Businesses with licenses under common ownership will be allowed to operate at the same location.
– Businesses that sell medical marijuana and recreational marijuana at the same location must separate their inventories to make them clearly identifiable to customers.
Last fall, Michigan voters legalized the use of marijuana for recreational purposes. This came a decade after approving medical marijuana.
State law states that to be granted a proposed medical marijuana facility grower’s license, applicants must show assets worth $150,000 to $500,000.
The Michigan Cannabis Industry Association said it will review the rules in more detail in the coming days and weeks.
