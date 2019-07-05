Comments
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Six children in an Amish buggy were injured Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in western Michigan.
Deputies responded to the accident after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. A vehicle allegedly struck the horse-drawn buggy carrying eight people.
One child was listed in critical condition and the other five were hospitalized but listed in fair condition according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the vehicle’s 63-year-old driver wasn’t injured and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
It is still an ongoing investigation.
