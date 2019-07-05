ALLEGAN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — To settle a lawsuit on behalf of two teachers who said they were sexually harassed, a western Michigan education agency has agreed to pay $450,000, which was filed in federal court Wednesday.
One teacher will receive $250,000 and the other, $200,000.
The education agency, which offers programs to children with disabilities, serves school districts in Allegan County.
Jonathan Garcia was the principle at the time of the alleged incident, who was also accused of groping the women and forcing one to perform sex acts.
He went to prison for 2 ½ years.
