Comments
TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Police say four people, including a 17-year-old boy who died, were taken to the hospital following a large fight and reported stabbing at a graduation party in Taylor on Saturday.
It happened at the Knights of Columbus Hall where police say they arrested two people with charges pending.
Randy Baughman with the Knights of Columbus told media that a graduation party was wrapping up when the fight happened. He says “our heart goes out to the family who lost their child.”
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.