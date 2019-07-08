BAY CITY (CBS DETROIT/AP) —A 27-year-old man from Arkansas was airlifted to a mid-Michigan hospital when the small plane he was flying reportedly crashed at James Clements Airport in Bay City.
Police say an Arkansas man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a mid-Michigan plane crash.
MLive.com reports firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the pilot from the aircraft, and he was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. He was the only occupant of the single-engine aircraft.
The plane was found heavily damaged and leaking fuel but not on fire. Additional details about the crash were not available.
Police say the airport will be temporarily closed until investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board arrive to investigate the incident.
