(CBS DETROIT)— Over the weekend Disneyland in California was certainly not the happiest place on Earth.

A Disneyland guest recorded a violent brawl that broke out between a family at the amusement park on Sunday.

The video, dated July 6, shows at least two men and two women involved in the fight at Mickey’s Toontown, with others trying to intervene and stop the altercation. Children, along with other park guests, witnessed the fight.

At one point, a woman could be seen hobbling out of her motorized chair and falling later in the altercation.

Another woman could also be seen spitting in a man’s face and him punching her in retaliation.

The guests, who are family members, were immediately escorted out of the park.

“We do not condone this behavior,” a statement from Disney said.

The case is now being investigated by Anaheim police, who did not immediately respond to request for more information.

Warning: The video below contains disturbing images and language:

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.