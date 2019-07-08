FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Grizzly Goat is set to perform at the next Stars in the Park concert at the amphitheater in Heritage Park, located at 24915 Farmington Road.
It’s happening July 11 at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. The concert will feature several original songs about what they love most – hiking, nature, geography, fishing, and playing music.
The five musicians in this Americana band play guitar, banjo, bass, drums, and harmonica and each of the members play at least three instruments.
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, the exclusive sponsor of the summer concerts, offers two random raffle drawings for concert goers to win a Mercedes-Benz driving experience. Winners will be awarded the use of a Mercedes-Benz for one week. Attendees (21 years or older with a valid U.S. driver’s license) may enter by visiting the Mercedes-Benz Financial Services vehicle display during each concert. The winners will be announced at the July 11 and August 15 concerts.
No alcohol or pets are allowed in Heritage Park. For more information about the free summer concert series or in case of inclement weather, please call the Cultural Arts hotline at 248-473-1848.
