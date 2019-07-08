OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Several communities throughout Michigan are gaining new conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Oakland County’s Conservation Officer is Thomas Peterson.
“Serving the community has always been important to me,” said Peterson. “I became a conservation officer so I can serve my community and protect natural resources. I discovered a passion for natural resources early in my adolescence and I want to ensure there will be a safe, quality place for people to enjoy in the future, just as I have.”
Since graduating in December the officers have traveled the state completing their field training program and gaining diverse experience as probationary officers.
The new conservation officers received their permanent county assignments prior to graduating from the academy. After graduation, conservation officers must complete three phases of probationary training before they move into their permanent county assignments.
While their primary mission is to enforce fish, game and natural resource protection laws, conservation officers serve a unique role as certified peace officers with authority to enforce all of Michigan’s criminal laws. Because of their specialized training and equipment, conservation officers often are first responders to situations involving medical emergencies, missing persons and public safety threats.
