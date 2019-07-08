Comments
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It’s metro Detroit’s free annual diversity-themed music festival.
Concert of Colors is set for July 10-18 and all venues are located on or near Woodward Avenue in Midtown Detroit.
The goal? To unite metro Detroit’s diverse communities and ethnic groups through music and dance acts from around the world – and creating dialogue where participants embrace freedom of expression.
According to Concert of Colors’ website, in recent years attendance has been more than 80,000.
To see the schedule (which is subject to change), click here.
