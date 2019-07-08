Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch)— A dog treat in Michigan is the subject of a consumer alert due to possible salmonella contamination.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a consumer advisory for pig ears sold in bulk at retailers statewide because the pet treats could potentially be contaminated with salmonella, officials said.
Consumers who have purchased bulk pig ear products may wish to avoid giving them to their pets and consider discarding them.
Samples of bulk pig ears were reportedly collected by MDARD feed inspectors from two retailers and tested positive for Salmonella at MDARD’s Geagley Laboratory. Both retailers have voluntarily removed these bulk pig ear products from sale.