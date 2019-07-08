Filed Under:detroit news

MICHIGAN (the Patch)— A dog treat in Michigan is the subject of a consumer alert due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a consumer advisory for pig ears sold in bulk at retailers statewide because the pet treats could potentially be contaminated with salmonella, officials said.

Consumers who have purchased bulk pig ear products may wish to avoid giving them to their pets and consider discarding them.

According to the Center for Disease Control , of the 24 people with available information, 17 or 71 percent of them reported contact with pig ear dog treats or with dogs who were fed pig ear dog treats. There has been a total of 45 cases reported nationwide and Michigan was the second hardest hit after Iowa, which had 12 cases. Michigan has reported seven cases.

Samples of bulk pig ears were reportedly collected by MDARD feed inspectors from two retailers and tested positive for Salmonella at MDARD’s Geagley Laboratory. Both retailers have voluntarily removed these bulk pig ear products from sale.

