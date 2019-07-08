DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A portion of the M-10 freeway between Livernois and I-94 in Detroit has been designated as the “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway.”
It was announced Monday after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 4060 which was introduced by Representative Leslie Love.
“Aretha Franklin was an American icon. She began her career here in the heart of Detroit. Her creativity and voice contributed to our musical and cultural history in Michigan,” said Whitmer. “I’m honored to be able to dedicate a portion of the M-10 freeway to remember Aretha and all she did for our state.”
The Queen of Soul died August 16, 2018 at the age of 76.
During her funeral last year, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Chene Park would be renamed Franklin.
In May, Detroit’s Chene Park was officially renamed as the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.