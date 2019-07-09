From a workshop to a live performance, there’s plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Understanding the Impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences

The Understanding the Impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences workshop explores how to utilize the ACE survey tool. Participants will learn how to capture the ACE survery data and adequately link appropriate treatment and recovery services for those who may have experienced trauma.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Recovery Project, 1145 W. Grand Blvd.

Admission: Free

2019 Board Election: Celebrating Our Diverse Neighborhoods

Join Congress of Communities as we celebrate our past work, and look toward the future. Our election event will include live entertainment, free food, a bouncy house and a mechanical bull! Come by to vote, have some fun and meet your neighbors. Southwest Detroit residents are running for director positions on our board all across the community, plus we’ll be electing several at-large directors for youth and treasurer seats.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Plaza Del Sol, 3041 Vernor Highway

Admission: Free

Sweet Crystal & Friends At Aretha’s Jazz Cafe

Join 20-time Detroit Music Award winning band, Sweet Crystal as they take the stage of the Aretha Jazz Cafe in Detroit’s Music Hall. A night filled with the music, message, mission and ministry that has kept this rock powerhouse going, decade after decade. Joining them onstage will be two singer/songwriters Noah Tatum and Jill Fitzgerald.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, 350 Madison St.

Admission: $10

DFH x Empty Bowls x Handlebar Detroit

We have had such an overwhelming request for another bowl painting workshop so, we decided to do it all again! This is an exciting opportunity to gather with friends both new and old and to paint a bowl to benefit Empty Bowls Detroit. The bowl will be used in The Apparatus Room when any customer orders soup from the menu. (Each time an order is placed from the menu, $1 goes towards the Empty Bowls Detroit.) Bring your friends, co-workers, relatives or simply meet other fantastic supports of Empty Bowls Detroit, in the process. The tour will leave at 8:15 p.m., upon the completion of the bowl painting workshop and will return to the hotel at 9:00 p.m.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Foundation Hotel, 250 W. Larned St.

Admission: $20 (Empty Bowls Bowl Painting Workshop)

Connan Mockasin, Helena Deland

See Connan Mockasin and Helena Deland live at the El Club on July 10.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 7-11 p.m.

Where: El Club, 4114 Vernor Highway

Admission: $18 (General Admission); $20 (Day of show)

