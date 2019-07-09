DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A $55 million facility is planned to be built in Detroit by an auto supplier.
Mayor Mike Duggan’s office said Tuesday Dakkota Integrated Systems expects to create 625 jobs and will recruit from the Detroit at Work priority application list.
Detroit City Council has to approve the project.
Applicants must live in Detroit, Dakkota’s job criteria and attend a Detroit at Work Job Readiness Event to get on the list.
The city also is expected to request tax abatements as part of incentives for the project.
Dakkota makes automotive components. It wants to build a 600,000-square-foot (55,740-square-meter) manufacturing plant on a 32-acre east side site to supply parts to Fiat Chrysler facilities.
