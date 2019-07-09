



– If you hear the song once, it’ll be stuck in your head for days.

This November, “Baby Shark Live!” is coming to Detroit.

The show will take place Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Fox Theatre.

Tour dates are now available. Use the code SHARK to purchase pre-sale tickets.

Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe.

This is one of the first shows of its first-ever North American tour.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance” and of course, “Baby Shark!”

