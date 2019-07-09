Flushing (CBS DETROIT/CNN) Betty (aka Elizabeth) and Don (aka Ernest) Harbin celebrated 73 years of marriage on May 25, 2019. Little did they know, their daughter-in-law had nominated them to be the longest married couple in Michigan.
The two were recently honored with a certificate from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter, a pro-marriage organization, through its Longest Married Couple Project (LMC).
The Harbins were married in 1946 in Flint at St. Michael’s, not too long after Don came home from serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He says he wasn’t nervous at all on that day.
The Flushing couple now has a certificate from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter and a congratulatory letter from Senator Ken Horn. The two were also honored at their church, St. Michael’s in Flushing, last month. Betty admits they’re probably not the longest married couple in Michigan, but since they were nominated, she’s still very proud of their 73 years together.
Betty took care of home and raised their five children. Don was also a Flint police sergeant for more than two decades. Spending time together and genuinely caring for each other is one of the reasons why they say they’ve made it this long.
With five children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, they say they’d do it all over without giving it a second thought.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.