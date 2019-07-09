Filed Under:detroit news

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 39-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were shot in their heads Tuesday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Police say a 3-year-old girl suffered injuries as well.

It happened on MacKenzie Street near Joy and Livernois roads.

All involved were taken to local hospitals.

Police are still searching for a suspect and working to find out what led to this shooting incident.

