DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 39-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were shot in their heads Tuesday morning on Detroit’s west side.
Police say a 3-year-old girl suffered injuries as well.
It happened on MacKenzie Street near Joy and Livernois roads.
All involved were taken to local hospitals.
Police are still searching for a suspect and working to find out what led to this shooting incident.
