DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Lake Erie and Lake Ontario last month reached their highest points since record-keeping began in 1918 according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Also setting a new mark was Lake St. Clair, which is part of the waterway linking Lakes Huron and Erie.
Lake Superior’s level set a record for the month of June. Lakes Huron and Michigan missed setting a monthly record by less than an inch.
Previous highs for June were reached in 1986 on Lakes Superior, St. Clair and Erie and in 2017 on Lake Ontario.
Three months of abnormally wet weather have kept stream flows into the Great Lakes well above average, said Hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz of the Army Corps.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press Contributed to this story.