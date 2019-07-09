Filed Under:mdot, oakland county


OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation Department is reminding drivers of an overnight I-75 closure scheduled for July 10 in Oakland County.

Weather permitting, crews will close both directions of I-75 for bridge beam setting at the Wattles Road overpass.

The full closure will begin at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 and end by 5 a.m. Thursday, July 11.

Southbound I-75 will be closed from Square Lake to 14 Mile roads and northbound from Big Beaver to Crooks roads.

Southbound I-75 detour will direct traffic west on Square Lake Road to southbound Woodward Avenue to eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

Northbound I-75 detour will use Big Beaver Road, to northbound Crooks Road, to westbound M-59 back to northbound I-75.

For more information visit here.

