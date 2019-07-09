(CNN) — Netflix has promised to curb depictions of smoking in new programs following a report that pointed a finger at its hit series “Stranger Things,” whose first two seasons featured tobacco in every episode.
“Going forward, all new projects that we commission with ratings of TV-14 or below for series or PG-13 or below for films, will be smoking and e-cigarette free — except for reasons of historical or factual accuracy,” said a statement shared with CNN by a Netflix spokesperson.
For new projects rated for older audiences, characters will steer clear of these products “unless it’s essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it’s character-defining (historically or culturally important).”
Later this year, the streaming giant also plans to start including smoking information in the ratings box that appears in the upper left corner when users begin watching a show.
The company’s policy on newly commissioned programs will not directly affect existing shows like “Stranger Things.”
“Netflix strongly supports artistic expression,” the statement says. “We also recognize that smoking is harmful and when portrayed positively on screen can adversely influence young people.”
Experts say that young people who see images of tobacco use in the media are more likely to use it themselves. According to the Office of the Surgeon General of the United States, youth “who get the most exposure to onscreen smoking [in movies] are about twice as likely to begin smoking as those who get the least exposure.”
