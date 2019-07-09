SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Southfield’s Eat to the Beat Lunchtime Concert series is back July 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Centre Plaza located on Central Park Boulevard, one block west of Evergreen Road between Civic Center Drive and 11 Mile Road.
All of the Eat to the Beat concerts include a rotating selection of the area’s best food trucks, free admission and parking.
This year the concert series lineup includes eclectic mix of music and artists:
July 11: All Directions
Aug. 8: Kathleen Murray
Sept. 12: Theo Gridiron Spight
For more information, call the Southfield Parks and Recreation Department at 248-796-4620.
