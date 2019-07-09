(CBS DETROIT/CNN) — Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.

The company announced Tuesday it is expanding its conversation-free car trips to more rides and launching a helicopter service in New York City for a speedy (and expensive) trip to the airport.

Users will need to select a Comfort trip from its list of options, including Uber Pool, UberX, Uber Black and UberXL. The new Comfort tier of vehicles features mid-size cars, offers extra legroom and lets passengers request their ideal temperature.

Users nationwide will now be able to request car trips in which they won’t have to talk to drivers, allowing riders down time “if you need to respond to emails or are in the mood for a nap,” according to the company.

In May, Uber first launched “quiet mode” on Uber Black and Uber SUV, its premium ridehail services.

But Uber’s new helicopter service, Uber Copter, will be so fast there won’t be time to squeeze in a nap. The 8 minute trips will be offered in Manhattan south of Houston Street to JFK International Airport on weekdays during afternoon rush hour. One-way tickets will cost about $200.

Uber envisions replacing the helicopter trips with autonomous electric flying cars that it expects will make transportation faster and safer. For now, Uber is starting with a limited helicopter schedule with the number of trips determined by demand. Not anyone can book a helicopter ride. Only Uber customers with the highest levels of status in its reward program, platinum and diamond, will be eligible for the trips.

Uber said it is open to expanding the Copter service to other areas. For now, it intends to use the flights to help learn about aerial ride-hailing and inform its future products.

