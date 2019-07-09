Filed Under:Costick Activities Center, Farmington Hills, Self-Defense


FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A women’s self defense class will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Costick Center gymnasium located at 28600 Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster roads.

It’s an active and hands-on event and the fee for the day-long class is $50 for residents, $55 for non-residents.

Participants should bring a bagged lunch and the class is open to all women age 11 and older.

Participants who are 11 through 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Farmington Hills Special Services Department will teach participants to gain self-awareness and self-confidence to learn self-defense moves.

The class is designed to help individuals of any shape or size feel more empowered.

The program includes a lecture, discussion and demonstrations of physical resistive strategies all presented in a supportive environment with no previous experience required.

Pre-registration is required and can be done here.

