DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An emergency order was issued Wednesday by the city of Detroit to address the flooding in major areas of the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood.
Detroit’s Director of Building Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department, David Bell says the order is necessary because the stakes, along with the water levels are becoming higher.
The city is placing sandbags in ares where severe flooding is to prevent further home flooding and ease the burden on over taxed underground storm water pumping systems.
City workers are allowed to access private properties to place bags with the emergency issue order.
According to the release, residents are not remove the sandbags until authorized by the city.
Those who do, “will be subject to a blight ticket of $500 and the possibility of a misdemeanor charge with a maximum penalty of up to $500 and or 90 days in jail.”
