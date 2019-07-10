ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – World Chimpanzee Day is July 14 and the Detroit Zoo is celebrating it along with the first birthday of chimpanzee Jane.
Jane, who was born on the inaugural World Chimpanzee Day in 2018 and was named after Dr. Jane Goodall, legendary primatologist and anthropologist first traveled to what is now Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania to study the social interactions of wild chimpanzees.
A giant birthday card for Jane will be available for guests to sign at the zoo.
“By naming the baby chimpanzee Jane – and through this special event – we want to recognize her namesake’s important work and bring awareness to the lives of chimpanzees and their conservation in nature,” said Detroit Zoo Society Chief Life Sciences Officer Scott Carter.
Zookeeper talks will be held at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and guests will be able to practice using tools similar to the way chimpanzees do, using sticks and a replica termite mound.
They will also have the opportunity to practice being a chimpanzee field researcher using an ethogram, which is regularly used by scientists to observe animal behavior.
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.