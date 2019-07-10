FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – STEAM Story Time will be held at Farmington City Hall starting at 10:30 a.m. July 24.
The Farmington Community Library is partnering with the Farmington Hills Special Services Department for the event located at 31555 West 11 Mile Road.
STEAM Story Time is for children 5-years-old and up accompanied by an adult. The event is free.
Participants will listen to an exciting story that will inspire them to create and design. After the story, families will discover what makes Farmington Hills City Hall a unique “green building” and will take part in a fun engineering and design challenge.
Participants will meet at City Hall and will enjoy the story on the City Hall grounds near the outdoor rain gardens, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, Story Time will take place in the Community Room inside City Hall.
For more information, call 248-848-4315.
