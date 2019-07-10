Comments
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A woman’s joy ride in a stolen Ferndale police vehicle was captured through dash cam video on July 5.
Destiny Hawkins led police on a chase swerving in and out of traffic and driving westbound in eastbound lanes before slamming into another vehicle near Livernois in Detroit.
On the department’s YouTube page, police say the dashcam “depicts the dangerous driving by the suspect which put the community at great risk.”
The woman was arrested and is lodged in Oakland County Jail.
