WESTLAND (CBS DETROIT/AP) — An annual clash between good, clean fun and down-and-dirty theatrics has once again left scores of mud-covered children smiling in Wayne County.

Children participated in the 32nd annual Wayne County Mud Day on Tuesday at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, a suburb west of Detroit. Participants frolicked, bathed and lounged in a large mud pit, then sloppily engaged in Mud Limbo and Wheelbarrow Races.

There also was majesty amid the muck and mud: Phoenix Crowder and Riley Tulgetske were crowned Mud Day King and Queen.

A local fire department rig sprayed water to rinse off the mud-caked revelers — to the chagrin of some mud enthusiasts.

