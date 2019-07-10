St. Clair County, MI (CBS Detroit) – A local state of emergency has been declared for St. Clair County and for the residents of Algonac and the surrounding communities along the shoreline. They’re dealing with rising water levels 3 to 4 feet above normal levels for this time of year.
“The water has fluctuated up and down, but the water hasn’t been this bad since the ’80s and we were in a bad spot at that time, says resident Monette Dudek. “Since the ’80s, the water has been high and low, but we’ve never had levels like this.”
“We’re seeing a pretty heavy impact at this point, the water is up to about 578.1, so that’s the highest we’ve seen in a very long time in St. Clair County,” explains Justin Westmiller, Director of Homeland Security for St. Clair County. “We’re asking the Governor for immediate assistance, we’ve exhausted all of our resources here in St. Clair County.”
“We’re looking at a Great Lakes-wide issue here,” explains Justin Bommer, Lieutenant Junior Grade for the U.S. Coast Guard. “So one of the major concerns would be piers and other structures that are normally easily seen while in the waters, are currently submerged under the water, so that’s a big concern.”
So what’s being done about this besides waiting for the waters to subside? “Well right now we’re providing residents with sandbags,” adds Westmiller, “and with other capabilities that they can use to protect their property.”
