OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of an I-75 Oakland County Bridge and Road Rehab Project scheduled for this month.
All closures are weather dependent.
Beginning at 7 a.m. July 15, eastbound and westbound Featherstone Road over I-75 will be closed. The closure is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. July 27.
Detour:
Eastbound Featherstone to southbound Opdyke to eastbound M-59 to NB Squirrel to eastbound Featherstone; westbound Featherstone to southbound Squirrel to westbound M-59 to northbound Opdyke to westbound Featherstone.
Beginning at 7 a.m. July 15, eastbound and westbound M-59 under I-75, one lane will be closed continuously with daily double lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure is scheduled to end at 5 .m. July 20.
Detour:
At least one lane will be open at all times.
Here is a list of ongoing closures:
– NB/SB I-75 2 lanes open between Square Lake Rd and University Dr through October
– NB M-24 ramp to I-75 closed through mid July
– NB/SB I-75 ramp to NB M-24 closed through mid July
– SB Baldwin Rd 1 lane closed at I-75 closed through mid July
– NB/SB Joslyn Rd 1 lane closed at I-75 closed through early August
– NB/SB Joslyn Rd ramps to NB I-75 closed through early August
– SB I-75 to SB Joslyn Rd ramp closed through early August
– SB I-75 to EB M-59 ramp closed through October
– NB I-75 to WB M-59 ramp closed through October
– WB M-59 to SB I-75 ramp closed through October
– EB M-59 to NB I-75 ramp closed through October
For more information visit, here.
