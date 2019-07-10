



– The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of an I-75 Oakland County Bridge and Road Rehab Project scheduled for this month.

All closures are weather dependent.

Beginning at 7 a.m. July 15, eastbound and westbound Featherstone Road over I-75 will be closed. The closure is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. July 27.

Detour:

Eastbound Featherstone to southbound Opdyke to eastbound M-59 to NB Squirrel to eastbound Featherstone; westbound Featherstone to southbound Squirrel to westbound M-59 to northbound Opdyke to westbound Featherstone.

Beginning at 7 a.m. July 15, eastbound and westbound M-59 under I-75, one lane will be closed continuously with daily double lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure is scheduled to end at 5 .m. July 20.

Detour:

At least one lane will be open at all times.

Here is a list of ongoing closures:

– NB/SB I-75 2 lanes open between Square Lake Rd and University Dr through October

– NB M-24 ramp to I-75 closed through mid July

– NB/SB I-75 ramp to NB M-24 closed through mid July

– SB Baldwin Rd 1 lane closed at I-75 closed through mid July

– NB/SB Joslyn Rd 1 lane closed at I-75 closed through early August

– NB/SB Joslyn Rd ramps to NB I-75 closed through early August

– SB I-75 to SB Joslyn Rd ramp closed through early August

– SB I-75 to EB M-59 ramp closed through October

– NB I-75 to WB M-59 ramp closed through October

– WB M-59 to SB I-75 ramp closed through October

– EB M-59 to NB I-75 ramp closed through October

For more information visit, here.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.