Filed Under:utica

UTICA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Utica Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three people accused of theft.

Police say three people stole $1,200 worth of smart thermostats from a Utica Best Buy.

The Utica police department posted a photo of the woman and two men suspected on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Morabito at 586-731-2345.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s