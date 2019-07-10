Comments
UTICA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Utica Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three people accused of theft.
Police say three people stole $1,200 worth of smart thermostats from a Utica Best Buy.
The Utica police department posted a photo of the woman and two men suspected on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Morabito at 586-731-2345.
