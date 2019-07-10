Comments
ECORSE (the Patch) — Authorities are looking for the person who badly abused a dog found in Ecorse. She suffered burn marks all over her body and has broken teeth, according to the Animal Resource Funding Foundation.
ECORSE (the Patch) — Authorities are looking for the person who badly abused a dog found in Ecorse. She suffered burn marks all over her body and has broken teeth, according to the Animal Resource Funding Foundation.
Experts said the dog, who they call Destiny now, was burned with cigarette butts, firecrackers or chemicals. All of her teeth are broken, they said, most likely from trying to break away from her chain.
Click here to continue.