ROCHESTER HILLS (The Patch) — Calling all writers, there’s a new author’s fair happening in Metro Detroit. The Rochester Hills Public Library has partnered with Rochester’s Writers to host its first author’s fair on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 30. Authors of all genres are being encouraged to apply for a space.
“This is a unique opportunity to highlight talented Michigan authors while participating in Shop Small Saturday,” said Amanda H. Keighley with the Rochester Hills Public Library. “We would like to offer a wide variety of genres and experiences at the event.”
The deadline to apply is July 25.
