SHELBY TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT/CNN)— Hundreds of women have been left without a dress due to the sudden closure of a bridal boutique shop in Shelby Township.
Signage went up Tuesday on the door of Bella Rose Bridal Boutique that reads:
“Due to an emergency out of our control, we are unable to conduct business as usual. It’s our hope to be back soon.”
That vague response is the only communication customers have received from the bridal boutique which holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Several local bridal shops have stepped in to assist the brides and bridesmaids with reordering their dresses.
Bombshell Bridal Boutique in St. Clair shores has received hundreds of calls from women in distress. They estimate there are over 250 bridesmaids who have paid for their dresses and haven’t received them and about 150 brides.
In most cases, the brides and bridesmaids can reorder their dresses if there is still time, but will have to pay again. There is a GoFundMe set up to help brides and bridesmaids offset the costs.
These women some with weddings right around the corner are now hoping another boutique can help them out in time for the big day.
