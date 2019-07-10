



When you purchase from these businesses, you’re also giving to the great outdoors.

Have you heard of “These Goods are Good for Michigan” program? It’s a collection of partners who work with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to raise awareness and support through revenue sharing for state parks, trails and waters.

Here are some of the partners:

New Holland Brewing Company

When you purchase Lake & Trail you’ll be celebrating the Centennial Anniversary of the Michigan State Parks. The company says they “saw this as an opportunity to help support their campaign and raise funds for parks around the state.”

“Wine Of The Great Outdoors” Series

Those 21-years-old and up can enjoy responsibly three of the company’s most popular wines to tastefully represent Michigan’s unique natural resources. The tribute wines are Picnic Semidry White Wine, Waters Sweet White Wine and Woods Sweet Red Wine.

State Park Apparel & Centennial Gear

This is the official Michigan State Parks merchandise. From Michigan stickers to a stamp and go guide, to a Michigan State Parks ceramic mug to dozens of t-shirt designs, there’s something for everyone in the online store.

Love Our Parks, Love Our Coffee

It’s Espresso Royale Coffee with flavors such as Ramble Roast, Dark Sky, Trail Busting, Paddler’s Blend and S’more Roast. The blends are 12 ounces.

Drunk’n Mosquito

It’s helping people and pets enjoy the outdoors bug free. They are premium eco-friendly insect repellent products offering the perfect blend of citronella, lime, eucalyptus, lemongrass and vanilla. You can purchase a Glass Citronella Candle, Rugged Citronella Candle or Eco-Friendly Bug Spray.

For more information or to see the entire list of partners, visit here.

