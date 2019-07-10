DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A new fitness studio is hosting its public grand opening in downtown Detroit this month.
Vibe Ride Detroit will open its doors to the public from 2-6 p.m. July 20 at their 2,500-square-foot studio located at 1026 Randolph Street.
Vibe Ride specializes in indoor cycling, while offering barre, TRX training, body sculpting, yoga and other premium
group classes.
Latricia Wilder, native Detroiter and owner of the Detroit studio said after living and traveling to other cities, taking group and fitness classes, she realized the lack of boutique classes and studios in her hometown.
“I want Vibe Ride Detroit to be a nonjudgmental space that is accessible to diverse audiences, inclusive of all races, sexual preferences, income levels, body types, and fitness levels,” said Wilder. “Our goal is to fill a void in the market while giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
The offered classes will focus on high-energy, high impact and motivating workouts. The innovation of live DJs and music videos, paired with real-time performance data and aromatherapy, will aid in “Vibers” achieving their personal health and wellness goals.
To get a first look inside the studio during the public grand opening, visit here.
