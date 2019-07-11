Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say two men are in custody after a 28-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a home in Detroit.
Authorities say they were investigating the shooting when a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman walked back to the murder scene. The two were later arrested.
Evelyn Arnold had four children and was staying at her sister’s place.
Arnold’s sister lived in the upstairs unit of the home and it is believed the downstairs unit was unoccupied.
Police say Arnold was shot in the neck and killed in the downstairs unit.
It is still an ongoing investigation.