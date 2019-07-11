Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – 7-Eleven’s birthday is July 11 and in honor of the celebration, everyone can pick up a free small slurpee at 7-Elevens across the nation.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. customers are able to get a free slurpee.
Those who join 7REWARDS are able to get one more free slurpee of any size the next day.
For more information on how to get an additional free slurpee visit here.
