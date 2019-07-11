LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday her Health Care Fraud Division has charged Elizabeth Haines, 62, of Saginaw, with one misdemeanor count of Assault and Battery.
Haines was arraigned Wednesday by 70th District Court Judge A.T. Frank. The defendant’s bond was set at $7,500 and she was released on her own recognizance. Haines is a former nursing home aide at Samaritas Senior Living.
Since the launch of her Elder Abuse Task Force in March, this is the eighth defendant charged with elder abuse.
“Physical abuse of nursing home residents is never acceptable, period,” said Nessel. “Most vulnerable residents are completely dependent on their caregivers for a myriad of essential daily tasks and when those caregivers become abusers, my office will step in and hold them accountable. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect the health, safety and well-being of all Michigan seniors.”
In April 2018, she allegedly grabbed an elderly, wheelchair-bound resident in a forceful and aggressive manner and pinned the resident’s arms to her wheelchair while ignoring the resident’s requests to stop. Following the incident, the resident had bruises on her arms. In nursing homes, restraining residents is a form of abuse.
The Task Force includes 80 representatives from more than 50 different organizations around the state who are joining forces to increase awareness, dialogue and solutions to help eliminate elder abuse in Michigan.
For more information on the Elder Abuse Task Force, please visit, here.
